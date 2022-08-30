Amitabh Bachchan revives old memories during COVID isolation

Amitabh Bachchan shared a throwback picture of himself during his COVID isolation

Evergreen actor Amitabh Bachchan seems to be recalling his past while sitting in isolation amid coronavirus.

As per NDTV, the actor on his Instagram handle, posted a greyscale picture of himself from an event in Paris with a lengthy caption.

He wrote: “In isolation due to the 2nd bout of COVID, what does one do… One looks back at the pages of the past and discovers this…"

Bachchan then explained: "It’s at an event for an Indian Festival at the Pompidou Centre, Paris when the famous Harcourt Studio took this picture…”

“The studio is very ably represented in the Louvre and this picture also makes its presence among many others… A great honor and a most humbling experience."





The 79-year-old actor revealed last week that he has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and asked all those who had been in contact with him to get themselves checked.

Bachchan contracted the novel coronavirus for the second time. Earlier, he tested positive for the virus in 2021 and was shifted to the hospital.