Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' character Rooh Baba to get comic avatar

Diamond Comics is set to publish a comic book avatar for Kartik Aaryan's Rooh Baba from 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'

Heartthrob Kartik Aaryan’s character in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Rooh Baba, is reportedly going to get a comic book avatar soon.

As per sources: “Kartik is immensely popular in the kids and this move will just bring him closer to this section of audience.”

“The comic book will be released by Diamond Comics, the largest distributors and publishers of comic in India."

"The idea to spin Rooh Baba into a comic avatar was taken seeing the popularity of the character in the kids”, reported Pinkvilla.

Earlier, the Luka Chuppi actor shared a video of a kid dressed up in Rooh Baba’s character, who also sang Ami Je Tomar for the actor.

The upcoming comic book avatar will also mark Aaryan’s debut in the comic book world.