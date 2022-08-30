Alia Bhatt spotted in black outfit flaunting her baby bump

Alia Bhatt, who has been doing rounds on social media for her maternity looks was spotted this time in a comfortable yet subtle outfit.

Recently, the to-be mom was spotted in Mumbai wearing a loosely fitted all-black outfit, as reported by Pinkvilla.

With just 10 days to go for Brahmastra's theatrical release, Alia was spotted outside a dubbing studio as she wore an oversized black top with subtle makeup and loose hair to keep the look simple and subtle.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia has been the only Bollywood star to have three back-to-back successful films this year, RRR, Gangubai Kathiwadi, and Darlings as she now awaits the release of her upcoming film, Brahmastra.