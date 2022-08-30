Kareena Kapoor Khan prepares 'garam mooli ke parathe with ghee' for Taimoor's lunch

Kareena Kapoor Khan is on a family holiday with husband Saif Ali Khan and sons Taimoor and Jehangir where the clan is visiting Saif's ancestral home in Pataudi, near Delhi.

Recently, Kareena took to Instagram to share some cute pictures of Taimoor in which he is seen plucking homegrown veggies from a farm.

Taimoor was seen wearing a white shirt and blue denim pants while he plucked radish from the farm. Kareena captioned the pictures, "Garam garam mooli ke parathe (piping hot parathas filled with radish) with ghee for lunch.”





The popular B-town couple tied the knot in 2012 after dating for several years. They had their first son, Taimoor, in 2017 and Jehangir in 2021.