Diljit Dosanjh's Jogi's trailer out! Watch Here

Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming film Jogi's trailer was released this week by Netflix on its official Instagram page.

The film revolves around the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and the story is based on three friends trying to survive the riots.

The trailer of the film provided bone-chilling views of the historical riots. The trailer shows Diljit's character, Jogi, having breakfast with his family but as soon as gunshots are heard, Diljit tries to flee the city with his friends and family and travels to Punjab.





The film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and stars Zeeshan Ayyub and Amyra Dastur in lead roles alongside Diljit Dosanjh. The film is scheduled to release on Netflix on September 16, 2022.