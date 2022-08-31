Tiger Shroff confesses being infatuated with Shraddha Kapoor: ''I am single"

Indian actor Tiger Shroff in latest episode of Koffee with Karan confirms being single, revealing his major celebrity crush.

The manifestation game has been going strong in the show and from Sara Ali Khan to Ananya Panday and Sidharth Malhotra stars have not hesitated in sharing their crush names.

About this, the Ganapath actor said, "I am single. I think so at least and I am currently looking around."

With the acceptance of his singlehood he then went on to manifest a name which very few have linked him with.

"I have always been infatuated by Shraddha Kapoor. I think she is great!"



Shroff and Shraddha have worked together in some projects and their chemistry has always been admired.

While the Heropanti 2 star's rumoured relationship with actress Disha Patani always remains in limelight, Shraddha is said to be dating celebrity photographer Rohan Shrestha.













