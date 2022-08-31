Malaika Arora cannot get over THIS Hollywood celebrity

Star Malaika Arora while walking the red carpet of an awards function in Mumbai spilled obsessing over Tom Cruise.

Just like other Bollywood stars Arora has a forever crush.

At that star-studded event, the stylish diva was asked if there’s anyone she stalks on social media.

To this, she responded blushing, "Not really, besides may be Tom Cruise."

Taking to the Instagram stories feature, she dropped a handsome young picture of the Mission Impossible 7 star and could not start gushing over him.



Arora is dating Arjun Kapoor and she is going quite strong in her romance.



