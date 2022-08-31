Kiara Advani on being jealous of Katrina Kaif: ''Its her toned body"

Star Kiara Advani talks often about diva Katrina Kaif admitting she is envious of her for a few reasons.

Its not only Kat who makes the Kabir Singh starlet feel inferior but also the dimpled Deepika Padukone.

In an episode of What Women Want with Kareena Kapoor, Advani said," It is her toned body that make me jealous."

" I also admire her for the height."

She also hailed the hard work these women put into maintaining their respective figures.

Advani gave this interview while promoting then-film Indoo Ki Jawani.











