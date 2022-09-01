Kunal Kemmu to make his directorial debut with 'Madgaon Express'

Kunal Kemmu is set to direct 'Madgaon Express' with Excel Entertainment

Actor Kunal Kemmu is stepping into the director's seat with Madgaon Express, backed by renowned production house Excel Entertainment.

The Superstar actor announced this news on the occasion of Ganesh Chathurthi, also revealing the name of the film, reported Pinkvilla.

Kemmu wrote: "As all good things begin with his name I can’t think of a better day to share this with all of you."

"It started with a thought in my head which grew into a dream which flowed out through my fingers into words on my laptop and now it is becoming a realty on its way to the silver screen."

Kemmu also gave a shoutout to the team of Excel: “A big thank you to Ritesh, Farhan and Rucha at excel entertainment for believing in my script and my vision and partnering with me on this exciting journey in the world of cinema.”

He further added: “With joined hands and a bowed head I seek all of your blessings and the blessings of ganpati bappa. Introducing Madgoan Express."

Kemmu is actress Soha Ali Khan’s husband. The couple got engaged back in 2014 and later on got married in 2015. The two also have a daughter named Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

