Shah Rukh Khan's 'Brahmastra' cameo confirmed by Mouni Roy

Shah Rukh Khan’s special role in Brahmastra has been finally confirmed by actress Mouni Roy, who will be playing an antagonist in the movie.

Ever since the film's trailer release, there have been speculations that the King of Bollywood has a cameo appearance in the film, with Mouni finally confirming the same.

While speaking to Bollywood Hungama, the Naagin actress shared her experience working with industry stalwarts and while doing so, casually mentioned SRK’s role in Brahmastra.

Roy added: “When you are working with Ranbir, Alia, Bachchan sir, Nagarjuna sir, Shah Rukh sir has also played a guest appearance in it.”

The statement was pretty casual but it clarified the speculations.

Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra is set to be released on September 9.