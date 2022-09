Vicky Kaushal thanks Katrina Kaif as he bags coveted Filmfare Award

Actor Vicky Kaushal revealed who gives him strength as he accepted the Best Actor award at Filmfare earlier this week.

The actor posted a picture on his Instagram account in which he could be seen sitting at the Filmfare Awards ceremony with his wife Katrina Kaif, his parents and his brother Sunny Kaushal.

The caption read: “My pillars. My strength. My everything #blessed.”





The Raazi actor managed to win a Filmfare Award as Best Actor for Sardar Udham.