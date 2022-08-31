Ajay Devgn wanted to run away from honeymoon, revealed Kajol

Ajay Devgn and Kajol's marriage has completed 23 years now. However, Kajol revealed in an old interview that Ajay wanted to run away from their long honeymoon as he got tired of it due to which they had to return.

In an interview with India Today, Kajol said, "We were in Greece. It was already 40 days. He [Ajay] was quite tired by then. One morning, he woke up and told me that he had a fever and headache. So I told him I’ll get medicines for him. But he just kept saying that he was not well. When I asked him what we could do, he said ‘Let’s go home!’ I asked him, ‘Home? For a headache?!’ He said, ‘I’m really tired.”

Kajol and Ajay tied the knot in 1999 after secretly dating each other for 4 years.