Tiger Shroff confirms breakup with Disha Patani, says he is single

Tiger Shroff featured in an episode of Koffee with Karan Season 7 and opened up about his dating life.

The actor stated that he is single these days thus confirming all the rumours of his breakup with Disha Patani. He also stated that he is still infatuated with his childhood crush Shraddha Kapoor.

Tiger opened up about his current relationship status, "I am single. I think so at least and I am currently looking around." He further added about his crush Shraddha Kapoor, "I have always been infatuated by Shraddha Kapoor. I think she is great!”

Tiger Shroff was rumoured to be dating his Baaghi 2 costar Disha Patani for quite some years now and news of their alleged breakup was surfacing in the media recently.