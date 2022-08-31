Ranveer Singh thinks Deepika and Katrina are way out of his, Vicky Kaushal's league

Ranveer Singh recently got awarded the Best Actor award for his sports drama film 83 while Vicky Kaushal bagged the Best Actor (Critics' Choice) for his film Sardar Udham.

The actor shared how he often hears from people that their wives Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif are way out of their leagues, respectively.

Ranveer mentioned on the awards night, "After all, we both are tall, dark and handsome. Both of us are living our own fairy tales by marrying Deepika and Katrina. People tell us ‘woh dono humare aukaat se bahar hai’ (Both of them are way out of our league)."

Ranveer and Deepika got married in 2018 while Vicky and Katrina got hitched in 2021. Both the couples often share adorable pictures of each other on their social media handles giving the fans major couple goals.