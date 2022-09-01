Javed Akhtar sounds off on cancel culture: 'It's a passing phase'

Javed Akhtar breaks silence over 'cancel culture'

Javed Akhtar, one of the most renowned and versatile writer, finally gave his stance over prevalent 'cancel culture' in Bollywood.

As per Hindustan Times, Akhtar was recently asked about challenges that Bollywood is facing amid the ongoing boycott culture.

To this, Akhtar said: "It is a passing phase. It is very evident that it doesn’t work. If the film is good and is appreciated by the audience, it will work."

"If it is not good and not appreciated by the audience, it won’t work. I don’t think this kind of announcement of cancel culture and boycott works at all."



His comments come as many recent release, including Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan and Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera, failed terribly at the box office.