Virat Kohli to open a restaurant in Kishore Kumar's Mumbai home

Virat Kohli is set to open up a restaurant aiming to expand his chain 'One8'

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has decided to open up another restaurant, buying a portion of Gouri Kunj, the bungalow owned by the family of late Kishore Kumar, to serve as the venue.

The former Indian cricket team captain already has a restaurant by the name of One8 Commune, with resto-bars in Delhi, Pune and Kolkata, and is now ready to expand his chain.

According to NDTV, Kohli has got the lease of the space in Juhu, and is set to open the restaurant any time soon.

Under the name One8, Virat also has businesses in fragrances, shoes and clothing.

Moreover, he has also invested in a brand called Wrogn, a clothing and accessories brand which is running successfully and is expanding their product range.

Everybody now awaits the opening of the restaurant as this time the location is going to be iconic, having a collection of Kishore Kumar’s vintage cars.