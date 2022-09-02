Karan johar ignores all the negativity in his life

Karan Johar faces a lot of hate and trolling on social media. He is often trolled for his statements and for promoting nepotism in Bollywood. However, Karan revealed in a recent interview that he ignores the negativity in his life, and only focuses on the positives.

In an interview with India Express, Karan said, "I think that you have to turn a blind eye towards negativity in general. I think if you are positive from within, you will only attract positivity. However, if you start listening and reacting to negative things, it will only bring the same energy. And hence, I have shut it out of life.”

He further added, "I also believe that negativity should be justified. Jo galat hai (Whatever is wrong), it deserves to be told off but you cannot do it for no reason. Hence, I just choose to focus only on positivity.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan is all set to make his direction comeback with the film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which would star Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.