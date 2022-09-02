Ranbir Kapoor being protective for mom-to-be Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted at Mumbai airport, as the couple travelled to Hyderabad to promote their upcoming film, Brahmastra.

In the pictures and videos of their appearance, Ranbir is seen being a protective husband as he opened the car door for Alia, and walked behind her to protect her. In another clip, he appeared to be watching her steps, as photographers crowded around them.

Alia Bhatt was seen in a black dress with patchwork, while Ranbir was in a casual outfit wearing a blue t-shirt and jeans.





Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia and Ranbir had recent releases in the form of Darlings and Shamshera, respectively, and the couple now awaits their first film together, Brahmastra, after the release of which the actress has announced to take a break for a few months.