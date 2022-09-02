Katrina Kaif serves Friday right with some coffee and hotness: See

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif makes her morning bright, treating fans to a glimpse from her day.

The Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani star is an avid social media user, and often drops pretty shots of herself.

Just a while ago, the diva shared a picture of herself making her Friday look even more beautiful and wrote, " Morning," alongside a coffee and flower emoji.





What fans could witness was a fashion icon flaunting her contagious smile as she donned a multi coloured crochet sweater from brand Jonathan Simkhai with denim jeans.

Her hair was perfectly styled in soft waves and she kept her makeup natural.

Reacting to it fans showered love over her calling her pretty and angelic.







