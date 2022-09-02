Anushka Sharma, husband Virat Kohli purchase plush farmhouse in Alibaug

Star Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli over the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi have bought an extravagant farmhouse for a whopping account.

Reportedly, the house will be set up on 8 acres of land near Zirad, a village in Alibaug, and the duo are spending almost 19 crores 24 lakh, and 50 thousand rupees, according to the space.



A deposit of 1 crore and 15 lacs has been made to the government treasury already.

On Tuesday, the transaction was completed by Virat's brother, Vikas Kohli a day before Ganpati, as the cricketer is currently in Dubai for the Asia Cup tournament.

Anushka and Virat inspected the place six months ago. Due to Virat's busy cricket schedule, he could not come to Alibaug and lock the venue.





