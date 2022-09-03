Nora Fatehi summoned by ED in extortion case, denies any connections

Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi was called in for questioning by the Delhi Police on Friday in connection to RS 200 crore money-laundering case with conman Sukesh Chandrashekar.

According to reports obtained by ANI, the actress co-operated claiming she was never aware of Chandrasekhar's criminal background and rebuffs claims of joining hands with Jacqueline Fernandez in the case.

Nora was asked around 50 questions regarding what gifts she received, who she talked to and where did she met them.

About this, the Batla House star revealed that the conman's wife had once contacted her for a nail art function after which she often called her up.

However, she truthfully stated on being gifted a BMW by them, among other things.

Chandrashekhar has had multiple conversations with her manager and cousin but very few with her.

As per NDTV, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) mentioned in its chargesheet that Bollywood actress was aware of Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s criminal history yet ‘cooked up’ a false story to get out of the money laundering case.









