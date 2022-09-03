Shahid Kapoor relishes waffles in new IG update

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor gave major weekend vibes as he binges over some delicious breakfast, this morning.

His brother Ishaan Khatter turns photographer for the day as he clicks nice shots of him.

Taking to Instagram, the Haider actor dropped a picture of himself living life to the fullest and captioned, "Good Morning."





In the monochrome click, the Kabir Singh actor was seen sitting enjoying the waffles.

Shahid rather made a goofy face as he looks away from the camera, being all candid.

On the comments section, Ishaan showered all the love and wrote, "Goof morning I click the best images."

Shahid is married to Mira Rajput and both share a loving bond.