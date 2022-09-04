Karan Johar is against dividing film industry into Bollywood, Tollywood etc

Karan Johar shared his disagreement regarding the categorisation of Indian Cinema into fields like Bollywood and Tollywood during the recently held promotional event for Brahmastra in Hyderabad.

The director said that the films should not be categorized in this manner and should be considered Indian films only, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Karan said about labels of Bollywood and Tollywood, "We, in our own tiny way, are trying to reach every corner (of the country with our film). Like SS Rajamouli sir said, this is Indian cinema. Let's not call it anything else. We keep giving it a wood... Bollywood, Tollywood. We are not in the woods anymore, we are out of them. We are proudly part of Indian cinema. Each and every film will be now from Indian cinema.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan Johar is currently promoting his upcoming production Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerjee. The film is set to release on September 09, 2022.