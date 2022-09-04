Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, and Kunal Kemmu go for a bike ride together

Ishaan Khatter took to his Instagram on Saturday to share some photos of him with his elder brother, Shahid Kapoor and close friend, Kunal Kemmu with each of their bikes in the background.

The photos feature the trio posing with their bikes and their coffee glasses with their initials written on them. Ishaan captioned the post, "Painting ‘town’ red with the gang.”





Meanwhile, on the work front, Ishaan Khatter will be seen next in Gurmmeet Singh's film Phone Bhooth alongside Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Cahturvedi, and Jackie Shroff.

On the other hand, Shahid Kapoor is all set to make his OTT debut with the Amazon Prime Video series Farzi.