Brahmastra predicted to be a 'box office success' by film analyst

Brahmastra expected to be a superhit

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's much-awaited film Brahmastra is expected to put a stop to Bollywood films' dismal run at the box office as the advance booking numbers suggest a promising start for Brahmastra, as reported by Hindustan Times.

The film trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed in his tweet that 11,558 tickets have already been sold during the pre-booking time. These numbers suggest a very positive start for Brahmastra and the film is expected to be an opening for Bollywood films to get back to their promising performance at the box office.

Despite the advance booking numbers, the film's future heavily relies on the audience's feedback that would determine the path to go for the first part of the trilogy.

Brahmastra is directed by Ayan Mukerjee and stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the leading roles. The film has its theatrical release on September 03, 2022.