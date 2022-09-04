Jasmin Bhasin shows off crackling chemistry with boyfriend Aly Goni in dance video

Indian actress Jasmin Bhasin dances in the rain with beaue Aly Goni.

Ever since they made their relationship public, their fans are going gaga over them and yet they never shy away from expressing their love for each other.

In a recent video, the Vaanam actress made her epic click viral and captioned, "That's how we were enjoying rain."





The couple had recently announced their collaboration for a music video titled Sajaunga Lutkar Bhi and dropped a BTS video giving insights into their love.



Jasmin looks stunning in a shimmery white saree with a long slit which she paired with a stylish blouse.

Goni sported a black tracksuit and they were seen moving around holding hands.

