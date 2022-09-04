Filmfare shares a throwback of Irrfan Khan, Shahrukh Khan's humorous act

Irrfan Khan mocks Shahrukh Khan for his role in Mohabbatein

Filmfare’s official Twitter page recently shared a throwback video of the two versatile actors Shahrukh Khan and Irrfan Khan’s mind-blowing humorous act performed in 2016.

Filmfare shared the video with a caption: “When the late #IrrfanKhan recreated a classic #ShahrukhKhan scene with a twist on the #FilmfareAwards stage.”

In the video, Irrfan told SRK: “Maine aapki film Mohabbatein pe banayi hai, mujhe bohot pasand ayi thi aur mujhe laga bohot paise kamaye thee, par apne kuch kiya nahi tha. Sirf sweater upar dala aur violin bajaya.”

As per ETimes, the video basically showed how Irrfan kept on mocking Shahrukh for doing nothing in the film, and just holding a violin during the entire film Mohabbatein.

Towards the end of the video, Lunchbox actor could be seen doing the signature pose of SRK while adding a twist by saying; “Kattapa ne bahuali ko kyu mara” in the end.