Prakash Jha shares his opinion over Laal Singh Chaddha boycott

Prakash Jha breaks silence amid the boycott culture

Director Prakash Jha shared his opinion amid the boycott culture, says it’s a "wake-up call for the industry."

Previously, the release of Laal Singh Chaddha faced a huge backlash on social media with the audience calling out for a boycott of the film, but Prakash Jha shares a very opposite opinion.

Jha, during an interview with the news portal said that the industry needs to understand that they are making 'bad content', reported ETimes.

He went on to say that "films are not only made by huge budgets, and corporates, paying high fees to the actors, rather there is a need to write good content which is understandable to people that becomes their source of entertainment."

According to Prakash Jha, "the industry needs to make stories that are rooted. The Bollywood industry is just tossing out remakes rather than making original stories."