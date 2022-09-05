Amitabh Bachchan to debut as Music composer for R Balki's 'Chup'

Big B to turn into a music composer for upcoming film Chup

Amitabh Bachchan will be coming out as a music composer in R Balik’s upcoming film Chup.

The veteran actor has lent his voice earlier for numerous hit songs. But this is the first time that he is going to debut as a music composer.

According to IndiaToday, filmmaker R Balki himself revealed the news, said: “It all happened very impromptu. I had asked Amitji to see the movie (Chup). After seeing it, he called me over and he played me a tune on his piano and said that’s what the movie and the characters made him feel.”

He further added: “He was very touched. I was ecstatic. I asked him if I could use the tune and he immediately gifted it to the movie. Today Chup is the first film that has got Amitji’s official composition as the score for the credits.”

R Balki’s Chup: Revenge of the Artist is crime thriller starring Dulquer Salmaan, Pooja Bhatt, Sunny Deol and Shreya Dhanwanthary in the lead roles. This is first time the director is opting for a thriller genre.

The film will be released in theatres on September 23rd, 2022.