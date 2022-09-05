Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wants women to believe in strength of 'no'

Star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared some valuable advice on how women can dominate a man's world.

According to her its important to be comfortable in one's own skin and to be one's best friend.

In an interview with Filmfare, the Devdas actress said, "By not looking at the world through the gender glass. It’s extremely important to be comfortable in your skin. Be your best friend."

He added, ''You need to be brutally honest with yourself. Have a deep sense of conviction whatever your choices. Believe in the strength of ‘no’ because ‘yes’ is just the easiest way around. It’s important to enjoy and cherish each moment of your journey. Be in the present, be in the now, and experience it in its entirety."

She concluded, "Don’t be in any mad rush because time is only flying by. And the pace that we’re living in today is only getting faster and faster."