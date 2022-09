Ananya Panday looks drop dead gorgeous in a brown dress at UK getaway

Indian actress Ananya Panday is currently enjoying her vacay in London as she decks up in style.

It is Ananya's killer fashion sense that makes her fan favorite.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Khaali Peeli star dropped a charming selfie with her millions of followers.

The Gehraiyaan star wore a brown bodycon dress as she posed for the camera.

She paired it with dark sunglasses, dainty earrings and a sling bag to complete her look.

Fans showered all love on her and praised her entire self.