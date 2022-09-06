Neetu Kapoor announces a project with Sunny Kaushal

Sunny Kaushal and Neetu Kapoor to collaborate in a project soon

Neetu Kapoor has revealed that she is going to feature with Sunny Kaushal in her next project.

Kapoor revealed the news by posting a picture on Instagram, which included Sunny Kaushal, Director Milind Dhaimade, Shraddha and other makers of the film.

She wrote: "Something new and exciting is coming soon from Lionsgate Studios, and I'm thrilled and excited to be a part of this mesmerizing experience."









As per PinkVilla, the title of the movie has not been decided yet but this is confirmed that the story will revolve around a relationship between a mother and son.

While talking about the film, Neetu added: "It goes beyond the regular mother-son story and explores a different side that sets a unique tone to the rom-com genre. I believe it will touch hearts and remain close to my hearts."

Neetu Kapoor, 64 was last seen in the film Jug Jug Jeeyo opposite Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Anil Kapoor.