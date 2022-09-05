Tara Sutaria too hot to handle in bralette: See

The 26-year-old Tara Sutaria displays a whole new level of elegance in new pictures.

Being one of the most talented stars of all time she is also a fashion icon.

The Marjaavan actress took to her Instagram space and shared a shot of herself with a hilarious caption, "Me trying to be cool (lasted about 5 seconds)."





Going super chic in Boho mode was this Ek Villain Returns star who proved over and over that best things come to us through outfits.

She rocked Verb by Pallavi Singhee's Cyril bralette curated with multi-coloured threadwork, sequins, and crystal beads and this halter neck-strappy number was clubbed with a chiffon printed long jacket which cropped a little below her knees.

Tara is also going quite strong professionally.