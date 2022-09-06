Tamannaah Bhatia turns into a Pehelwaan for 'Babli Bouncer': See Trailer

Tamannaah Bhatia gears up for a unique role in Babli Bouncer

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia will be playing the role of a lady bouncer, Pehelwaan, in her forthcoming film Babli Bouncer.

See trailer:

Madhur Bhandarkar's directorial is a fun/comedy family entertainer, which has Tamannaah as a lady bouncer. Moreover, the film also has Abhishek Bajaj, Sahil Vaid and Saurabh Shukla in vital roles.

The trailer begins with an opening shot of Fatehpur Beri village, widely known as the 'Village of Bouncers', where Tamnnaah resides.

The character of Babli will be seen breaking the usual traditional norms. She will be seen lifting heavy weights rather than making round chapatis.

Babli Bouncer is set to be released on the 23rd of September on Disney+ Hotstar in multiple languages including: Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. The screenplay is written by Amit Joshi, Madhur Bhandarkar and Aradhana Debnath, reports IndianExpress.

On the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia has Chiranjeevi, Jee Karda and Plan A Plan B in the pipeline.