Kapil Sharma sings Mohammad Rafi's song as a tribute in Melbourne

Kapil sings Mohammad Rafi's song in Australia

Kapil Sharma actor/comedian remembers late singer Mohammad Rafi during his tour in Melbourne Australia.

The comedian-actor sang 'Shabab Pe Main Zara Si Sharab Phekunga Kisi Hasin Ki Taraf Ye Gulaab Phekunga."

In the end, he asked the crowd to give an applause for the late singer. "Shukriya zorr daar taali hojayee, Rafi Sahab ke liye, hymaare Amritsar ke rehne waale the."

According to IndianExpress, Sharma is looking forward to begin the third season of his widely-known 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. Rakul Preet and Akshay Kumar will be the first guests for the new season.

The new season is coming up with some new members namely; Gaurav Dubey, Srishty Rode, Siddharth Sagar and Shrikant Maski, whereas Krushna Abhishek is no more a part of the show.