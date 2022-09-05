Vijay Deverakonda might return INR 6 crore to producers due to film failure

Film Liger fails terribly at the box office.

Actor Vijay Deverakonda is reportedly going to pay INR 6 crore to the producers of Liger due to the failure of the film.

Liger has been marked as the disastrous film of 2022. Now the reports speculating all around that Vijay will pay reparations to the producers for the loss.

With the reparation costs, the producers Charmme Kaur and Puri Jagannadh, will then compensate the distributors for the loss.

According to distributor Warangsal Srinu, Puri Jagannadh said that he would return to Hyderabad to carry out a meeting with the distributors who suffered losses.

As per IndiaToday, film Liger, a sports drama movie, written by Puri Jagannadh was filmed on a budget of INR 90 crore. But the film faced a great criticism not only by the critics but also by the masses.

The movie starred Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Pandey, Ronit Roy, Ramya Krishnan, Vish Reddy and Makarand Deshpande. Vijay played the role of an MMA artist with stammering problem while Ananya played a role as his beloved.