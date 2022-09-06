Omi Vaidya openly challenges 3 Idiots to share their 'Success Story'

Omi Vaidya has a special challenge for the 3 idiots

Omi Vaidya aka Chutur/Silencer recreates the memory of 5th September in 3 Idiots, challenges Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi and R Madhavan to share their success story.

Omi shared a video on Instagram for the 3 idiots and wrote: "IT'S SEPTEMBER 5TH! Rancho Kahaan ho tum?

In the video, the actor can be seen flexing at his new yellow Lamborghini.





The iconic 5th September scene in the movie is, when Rancho (Aamir Khan) messes up with Chatur's (Omi Vaidya) teacher's day speech which makes him angry. That's when silencer engraves 5th Sept on the wall and challenges Rancho to meet again after years at the same spot to see who is more successful.

Silencer is back once again after so many years to revisit the memories of Sept 5 and openly challenges Rancho to have a look at his success story, reports PinkVilla.

3 Idiots is one of the amazing projects of Rajkumar Hirani which had a great concept. It starred Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi and Kareena Kapoor in the lead roles.