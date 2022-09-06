Arjun Kapoor dedicates an emotional post to Sonam Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor shared a picture with cousin Sonam Kapoor on Instagram from their recent appearance on Koffee with Karan and writes a short yet emotional note for her in the caption.

Arjun Kapoor shared a behind the scenes picture from the sets of Koffee with Karan in which Sonam is wearing a black off-shoulder dress with her hand on her baby bump and Arjun is wearing an orange suit. Arjun captioned the post, "Look who’s all grown up and is a mother now!!! OMG it’s you @sonamkapoor."





Sonam and her husband Anand Ahuja recently welcomed a baby boy and announced it to the world with the sweetest post on Instagram.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam has been on a maternity break for quite a few months now and Arjun is recently banking on the success of his recently released film, Ek Villain Returns.