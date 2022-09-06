Shah Rukh Khan claims Gauri Khan was the only breadwinner in family during pandemic

Karan Johar revealed in a recent episode of Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood how Shah Rukh Khan told him that his wife was the only earning family member in the pandemic, as reported By IndiaToday.

Karan said in an episode featuring Gauri Khan, "The other day Shah Rukh had made me laugh so much. He said, ‘Since we have gone into this pandemic, the only family member who is making money in this house is Gauri.’ His chartered accountant had called and said, ‘Why don’t you learn something from your wife? She is the only profitable member in the house.’"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh is all set for his acting comback after four years with his film Pathaan releasing on January 25, 2023. Other than Pathaan, he also has two other films, Dunki and Jawan, lined up for their releases.