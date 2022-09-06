Vijay Deverakonda's Liger branded a box office flop!

Vijay Deverakonda's Liger is a flop

Vijay Deverakonda's Bollywood debut film Liger failed to live up to the expectations fans had from it, and fails badly at the box office as the disappointing run of Bollywood films continues.

Despite collecting INR 33 Crore on the opening day, the film witnessed huge drops in its collection in the coming days majorly due to the negative reviews associated with the film.

After collecting INR 1.1 Crore on the 10th day of its theatrical release, Liger now stands at INR 67 Crores, according to a report by IndiaToday.

Liger was one of the most anticipated films of the year starring Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda. The makers as well as fans had huge hopes for the film. However, the action thriller is expected to close out even before the INR 70 Crore mark.