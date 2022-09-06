Priyanka Chopra smiles at her little Malti Marie Chopra in drool-worthy clicks

Star Priyanka Chopra is a doting mother to daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, and spends very good time with her.

Since she welcomed her daughter with American country singer Nick Jonas via surrogacy, the Baywatch actress has been treating her followers with a glimpse of the little one.

A while ago, Priyanka took to her Instagram story, and shared a new picture with her bundle of joy and captioned, "My whole," with a heart emoji.

PeeCee could not stop gushing over and smiling at her little baby, not revealing her face.

Dressed in a white shirt and olive green shorts the star looked gorgeous as ever.

Malti's name has been taken from the middle names of Priyanka's mother, Madhu Malti Chopra, and Nick's mother Denise Marie Jonas.









