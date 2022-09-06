Sushmita Sen, Lalit Modi no longer together?

Star Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi, who took the internet with a storm with their romance, have reportedly called it quits.

Modi has changed his bio and profile picture on Instagram which has sparked split rumors.

The IPL founder and business tycoon announced his relationship with Sen on his social media space on July 14th, this year.

Proclaiming his love for the former Miss Universe, he also altered his profile picture on Instagram, along with his bio. It read, "founder @iplt20 (Indian tricolour emoji) INDIAN PREMIERE LEAGUE (cricket emoji) finally starting a new life with my partner in crime. My love @sushmitasen47."



However, the duo have not made any official statements as yet.

Recently, Sushmita was spotted with her ex-beau Rohman Shawl quite a few times, which left netizens asking about Lalit Modi.

