Kareena Kapoor praised elder son Taimur Ali Khan, calls him bright

Star Kareena Kapoor showers all love on son Taimur Ali Khan!

Even though both her sons are very naughty the elder one is quite bright and bold.

The 3 Idiots actress in a new interview reveals, " Taimur has an eye for good cinema just like his father Saif."

"He (Taimur) has already skipped a generation due to his father and they watch Pirates Of The Caribbean, Star Wars and The Mandalorian together."

"These are the things that Saif likes and Taimur wants to be like him. He’s very close to his father. The boys all gang up against me. He’s a boy who’s very bright, understanding and quite ahead of his age. He understands it when somebody tells him that something is not right and he isn’t supposed to do it."



He added, "My elder son listens when someone forbids him not to do something which isn't right."







