The Netflix show is based on the lives of four-star wives, produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

Gauri Khan binge-watched Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, season 2 and shares a throwback picture from the shoot that seems fun.

She wrote; "Congratulations Bollywood Wives! Enjoyed binge-watching the show. Especially episodes 2,4 and 7. What a fun shoot it was."

She posted a throwback picture from the shoot with Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, Neelam Kothari, and Bhavana Pandey, her longtime friends. In the caption, she talked about the episodes she specifically loved.

Gauri had an interesting cameo in the show where she made revelations about her relationship with her husband, Shahrukh Khan.





Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, season 2, has cameo appearances by Ranveer Singh, Badshah, and Bobby Deol. Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Farah Khan, Zoya Akhtar, Ananya Panday and Karan Johar.

The Netflix show is based on the lives of four-star wives, Seema Sajdeh (previously married to Sohail Khan), Maheep Kapoor (Sanjay Kapoor's wife), Bhavana Pandey (wife of Chunky Pandey), and Neelam Kothari (married to Samir Soni).

The show premiered on Friday and it is produced by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions.