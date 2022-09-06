Prakash Jha doesn't think any good film has been boycotted yet

Prakash Jha, a Bollywood director, talked about the impact of boycott trends on films in Bollywood in a recent interview.

This came after his series Aashram was criticized for hurting Hindu sentiments. Prakash gave the example of Lagaan and Dangal to assert his point that good films cannot be impacted by such negative trends.

Prakash Jha said in a conversation with ETimes, "I will be able to comment on something like this when I have a great film, whether it is Lagaan or Dangal, and that gets boycotted, and people don’t come to see it. Then I will say yes, boycott has an impact.”

Prakash stated that it is only the weak films that have been affected by the boycott trends hence the makers should focus on having a good story in their films.