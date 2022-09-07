Rashmika Mandanna thought Amitabh Bachchan didn't like her

Rashmika Mandanna narrated her first meeting with Amitabh Bachchan in a recent interview.

The actress confesses she believed Bachchan did not like her- a misunderstanding that later got clarified on the sets of their movie Goodbye.

Rashmika said in an interview, "I met Amitabh sir for the first time on my birthday. I was waiting for sir on the set and said hi to him. He just walked in, crossed me and went. I didn't know what to say. Then I went on the set, I was so nervous. I introduced myself. Initially, I thought he didn't like me, but, I remember, one day he just randomly posted a poster of me from Pushpa. I think our relationship just got closer throughout the making of the film. He is a beautiful person and I am happy to see that side of a legend.”

Meanwhile, the trailer of Rashmika and Amitabh's upcoming film Goodbye had its first look revealed just recently. The film stars Neena Gupta and Suneel Grover in pivotal roles apart from Rashmika and Amitabh and is set to release in cinemas on October 07, 2022.