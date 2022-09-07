Katrina Kaif reveals marrying Vicky Kaushal was so unexpected: "It felt so unreal"

During an episode of Koffee with Karan 7 the superstar Katrina Kaif finally spilled the beans on her relationship with Vicky Kaushal.

The Sooryavanshi actress made a shocking revelation and said that the Sardar Udham star was never on her radar.

About this, Kat said, "I did not even know much about him. He was just a name I had heard but had never associated with. But then, when I met him, I was won over!"

Further calling her marriage an 'unexpected turn' in her life, she revealed, "It was my destiny and it was really meant to be. There were so many coincidences that at one point all of it just felt so unreal."

Meanwhile, Vicky also appeared at the show with actor Sidharth Malhotra addressing all details asked in by host Karan Johar.