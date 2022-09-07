Priyanka Chopra goes all bravo over Sona restaurants recognition

Superstar Priyanka Chopra's New York restaurant Sona, which opened its doors last year, have been added to the world-famous Michelin Guide, and she is all happy about it.

Last year, the Baywatch actress added another feather to her cap with the launch of her restaurant.

Celebrities like Sophie Turner, Mindy Kaling, Kal Penn, Farhan Akhtar and even Katrina Kaif dined at the eatery after its opening.

The food at Sona is all about reimagined Indian cuisine, and it offers the most delectable Indian dishes with a twist.



Taking to Instagram, Chopra shared the milestone captioning, "Bravo, @sonanewyork!"

She further expressed, “We’re starting the week strong with Michelin’s recognition."



