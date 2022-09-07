Tiger Shroff sends internet in a meltdown as he sweats out in the gym: Watch

Star Tiger Shroff, who is known for his fitness regime, does some intense workout session.

He is also one of the fittest actors in the film industry. Apart from being an actor, he is also known for his amazing body and ripped abs as well as his exceptional dance moves and gymnastic skills.



The Heropanti star took to his Instagram page and shared a hot video and wrote, "My first crush."





In the reel he could be seen flaunting his well-toned biceps, holding a pair of dumbbells in his hand.

Fans were in awe of him and immediately showered love.



