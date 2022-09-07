Shahid Kapoor pens sweet note for wifey Mira Rajput on birthday

Shahid shares a cute post for Mira Rajput's birthday

Earlier today, Shahid Kapoor wrote a cute post on Instagram for wife Mira Rajput, as they celebrate her birthday together.

The post reads: “Happy birthday my lover. May we dance through life’s ups and downs together. Hand in hand with a smile on the face and a twinkle in the eyes.”

Shahid added a lovely picture of the two, dancing together. Mira Rajput can be seen all dressed in a beautiful yellow dress.





A few of the friends from the film industry commented on the post including Malika Arora, who wrote “Happy birthday, dear Mira”, whereas, Raashii Khanna commented: “Cute.”

Back in August, the couple celebrated their daughter Misha’s birthday. Consecutively, they then celebrated their son Zain’s 4th birthday, reports IndianExpress.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married back in 2015.